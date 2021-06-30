Advertisement

Old High sweethearts celebrate 60th anniversary

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A couple who started their lives together in Wichita Falls celebrated 60 years of marriage on Tuesday.

“We were both in a distributing education class at Wichita Falls High School and we took a school trip to San Antonio,” said Nina Fancher. “We rode the train and we sat together on the train and I guess that’s basically when it started.”

“It was love at first sight, I think, on both of us part, really we didn’t really associate on that trip,” said Arley Fancher. “It was after we got to San Antonio, that was in February of 1960 and I graduated this year and we were married the next June 30 of 61 and here we are 60 years later.”

“They are best friends, they’ve been together since my mom’s junior year of high school and they’ve just been together all these 60 years,” said Kory Dorman, the Fanchers’ youngest daughter. “Raise family together, moved around together and even today, they still love being around each other so it’s great to have them.”

“Time has passed so fast, in a way it seems like such a long time but in a way it seems just like it was yesterday,” said Arley.

“We’ve had some rocky times but we’ve had more good times,” said Nina. “We both respect each other and you have that shoulder to lean on and he’s always there.”

“I’d hate live without her and she would hate to live without me, so I guess if we had a goal it would be to take care of each other till the end,” said Arley.

“We just get along real well together,” said Nina.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash

Latest News

Robin Holbrook 'always remembered' at Eula Hall Health Center
LoveLoud Pike 2019 comes to a close
'A void you can't put into words': Phelps mourns loss of Gabbi McCoy
Phelps community joins in memory of Gabbi McCoy
Local VFW Post holds annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Tuesday