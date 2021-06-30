Advertisement

‘Noise anxiety’ a major problem for pets during Fourth of July celebrations

Sudden and repeated loud noises can easily spook animals and make them anxious or cause them to...
Sudden and repeated loud noises can easily spook animals and make them anxious or cause them to run away.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fourth of July can be one of the most stressful times of the year for pets.

“Historically, dogs are more anxious relating to noise anxiety,” Sara Rudwell, the co-owner of Urban Village Veterinary Care in Louisville, said. “It’s not that it can’t happen to cats, but dogs are going to be the ones that are going to respond to that a little bit bit more.”

Rudwell said it’s the sudden and repeated loud noises that can easily spook animals and make them anxious or cause them to run away.

One thing pet owners can do is keep them in an enclosed space away from loud sounds if they persist, Rudwell suggested. It could even help if the owner is in there with them. If the pets are still anxious, panting, tearing up furniture, or pacing, then it may be time to seek help from a veterinarian, especially for dogs.

“For those dogs that are seeming so anxious and showing those signs and it’s very persistent, then they may need some medication to help them get over that,” Rudwell said.

Right now, it’s a busy time for clinics across Louisville, so those in need of veterinary services should be patient.

“A lot of pets were adopted during coronavirus, which was amazing,” Rudwell said. “But as a result, a lot of veterinary clinics are a bit overwhelmed, to be honest. We are booking out new clients by a few weeks, but we are happy to take new clients.”

Rudwell also said to avoid keeping pets outside in extreme heat for too long during the summer months.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash

Latest News

Gov. Justice surprises Morgantown woman with $1 million check through “Do it for Babydog”...
Second million-dollar prize winner selected in W.Va. vaccination sweepstakes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Police are searching for Natasha Morgan, who has active warrants for her arrest.
Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run
The Boyle County Health Department confirmed Wednesday that two dogs have tested positive for...
Boyle Co. health leaders warning pet owners of rabies cases in dogs