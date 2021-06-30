New standardized open records request form now available in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s now easier for Kentuckians to submit an open records request.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency regulation establishing a new standardized form. You can find it here.

The form is required by House Bill 312 which was passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

“We fulfilled this statutory duty by filing regulations to create the form, and we invite the public to comment on both of these regulations,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Cameron’s office says he also filed an identical ordinary regulation that will replace the emergency regulation once a public comment period and hearing are complete.

Anyone wishing to comment on either regulation can email Marc Manley.

In April, Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have further limited what information can be released to the public.

