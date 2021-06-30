Advertisement

NCAA officially clears student-athletes to pursue NIL

NCAA
NCAA(KWCH)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The NCAA’s Board of Directors voted Wednesday to suspend rules prohibiting athletes from capitalizing on their name, image and likeness.

The new rules will allow athletes to profit on social media accounts, autograph signings, camp appearances and participating in advertising campaigns among many other potential ventures. Athletes will be allowed to sign with agents to help them navigate endorsement deals.

This legislation follows Gov. Beshear’s executive order regarding NIL in Kentucky.

Students are permitted to pursue deals starting on July 1.

