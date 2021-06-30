NCAA officially clears student-athletes to pursue NIL

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The NCAA’s Board of Directors voted Wednesday to suspend rules prohibiting athletes from capitalizing on their name, image and likeness.

Breaking: Every NCAA athlete in the country will be able to make money from endorsements and through a variety of other ventures starting Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Iu3i8Q3p7x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2021

The new rules will allow athletes to profit on social media accounts, autograph signings, camp appearances and participating in advertising campaigns among many other potential ventures. Athletes will be allowed to sign with agents to help them navigate endorsement deals.

This legislation follows Gov. Beshear’s executive order regarding NIL in Kentucky.

Students are permitted to pursue deals starting on July 1.

