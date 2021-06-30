Laurel County businesses hit by catalytic converter thefts

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People have stolen catalytic converters out of multiple trucks at Kemper Furniture in London.

President and CEO, Kenny Kemper, told WYMT the first theft happened on June 16. He said surveillance video shows two people involved.

On Sunday, two more catalytic converters were stolen, one from Kemper and another from Curry Flooring and Tile next door.

London Police told us they have seen an increase in converter thefts and are working leads on suspects they believe are involved.

We will have more on this story on Mountain News First at Four and Mountain News at 6:00.

Still images from surveillance video are below:

Credit: Kenny Kemper (Kenny Kemper)

Credit: Kenny Kemper (Kenny Kemper)

Credit: Kenny Kemper (Kenny Kemper)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.