KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead

A shooting in Knott county leads to a Kite man’s death.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KITE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kentucky State Police announced that a shooting in Knott county left one man dead.

Deputies from Post 13 received a call that a man was shot in the Kite community of Knott County Tuesday evening.

The Knott County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim, Kolby Mckay Hall, 22, was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Initial investigation shows that Kolby Hall arrived at the home of Larry Hall, 67, making threats leading to an argument inside, leading to Kolby Hall’s death.

Charges have not been filed, but the investigation will take the case to the Knott County Grand Jury for consideration.

