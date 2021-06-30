Advertisement

KSP remembers Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard from Post 9 Pikeville

Credit: Kentucky State Police
Credit: Kentucky State Police(KSP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2021
PIKEVILLE/FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) officials remembered the legacy of Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard who was killed in the line of duty.

They said Tpr. Leonard worked at KSP Post 9 in Pikeville and served the agency for three years.

Leonard was a family man and loved watching the UK Wildcats. He had two brothers, Chad and Josh, and was an uncle to Kayla and Chase.

In 2006, Leonard was killed in a two-car crash on US 119.

Kentucky 468 in Pike County was named “Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard Memorial Highway.”

See more from KSP below:

