Kentucky State Police investigating Knott County shooting

MOUSIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers and detectives with Kentucky State Police were in for an unexpected discovery on Sunday morning.

KSP received a call at approximately 10:40 a.m. regarding a strange car and body off of Pine Tree Hollow in Knott County’s Mousie neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, they found one man dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Knott County Coroner’s Office came out and pronounced him deceased on scene,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said. “At this time we still don’t have a lot of the details, it’s something detectives are working through.”

That person was 33-year-old Bradley Mullins, a Knott County native and friend of the community.

“I was shocked, I was angry, I was confused,” Brando Vanschoyck said. “I was heartbroken.”

Friends said that Mullins was a caring person with a gentle heart.

“He was probably the most funny, outgoing, just loving, caring person I’ve ever met,” Vanschoyck said. “Just loved to have fun, loved to make people laugh.”

Now they along with law enforcement are left searching for answers.

“A father was taken, a grandson was taken, a son was taken because you know he didn’t just leave us, he was taken from us,” Vanschoyck said. “And I’d just like to know why.”

Gayheart said that KSP will not rest until they are able to bring the family justice.

“Right now they’re working through tips and leads that are coming in through post,” Gayheart said. “We’re getting those as we go along hoping that something comes together in the near future but as of right now, we’re just keeping those key components.”

Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.