Advertisement

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife installing life jacket borrowing stations

(WRDW)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is starting a program that will offer boaters free access to life jackets they can borrow.

The department is working with local groups and other public agencies to build stations for the life jackets, with the first five to be installed in Anderson, Madison, Monroe, and Warren counties. Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm says life jackets can save a life when something unexpected happens on the water. He says prospective partners who want to help with the project can contact the department to offer the stations in additional counties.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Officials say the shooting happened off of Pine Tree Hollow in Mousie.
Kentucky State Police investigating Knott County shooting

Latest News

Coal
Environmentalists file coal mine lawsuit against West Virginia
FEMA disaster recovery center
FEMA call centers closed Sunday, Monday for Fourth of July
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Credit: Kentucky State Police
KSP remembers Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard from Post 9 Pikeville