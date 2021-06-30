Advertisement

Is Gov. Beshear’s ‘Shot at a Million’ increasing the number of vaccinations?

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Wednesday is your last chance to sign up for Kentucky’s first vaccine lottery drawing.

On Friday, the state will announce the winner of the first “Shot at a Million” vaccine sweepstakes. It was implemented with the hope of boosting the number of people who got the COVID-19 vaccine but, looking at the numbers, it may not have done much so far.

In the 25 days since that lottery was announced, 120,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. In the 25 days before that, 193,000 were vaccinated. Part of that previous increase was because the vaccine was opened up to 12 to 15-year-olds.

But, overall, the vaccine sweepstakes doesn’t seem to be driving the numbers up. Governor Beshear has said in Ohio those numbers went up some after the first winner was announced.

In an update last week, Gov. Beshear said only about 20 percent of the people who have been vaccinated have actually signed up for the lottery.

Adults have a chance at $1 million, teens can win one of 15 full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky school.

The money to pay for those prizes is coming from COVID relief funds.

The two other entry deadlines are July 28 and August 25.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash

Latest News

Starbucks tests out new ordering method
Starbucks testing out selling popular drinks on Facebook, Instagram
Murfreesboro Police searching for scammer
Tenn. woman accused of scamming business after claims of ants in vitamin bottles
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct the hearing to take public comments on...
West Virginia regulators to hold hearing on proposed gas company sale
Dr. Matt Campbell with Knoxville Spine & Sports breaks down the causes of your work from home...
Poor posture and stress leads to rise in pandemic back pain
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case