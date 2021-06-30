Investigators: 2-month-old boy missing; mother on the run

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 2-month-old boy is missing, possibly with his mother who is wanted on a felony warrant, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Natasha Morgan, 27, is wanted for warrants including child neglect creating risk of injury, as well as a circuit court bench warrant.

Morgan has been on the run since June 10. She is described as about 5 feet 3, 125 pounds, and with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair. She has a full sleeve tattoo on her arm.

Investigators say Morgan’s last know whereabouts was possibly in Putnam County. They say her 2-month-old son, whose name was not released, could be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local 911 agency or the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.