“He was one of kind’: Whitesburg officials reflect on life of Mayor James Wiley Craft

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A moment that Whitesburg Chief of Police Tyrone Fields said will stick with him forever.

“That was a moment that was just so very, very hard that none of us really were prepared for that,” Fields said.

Fields was somber as he reflected on being by Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft’s side when he died Tuesday at UK Medical Center following a battle with bladder cancer that brought forth additional complications.

The loss left friends in the community in mourning.

“We had worked together on cases and issues and we worked against each other,” Mike Caudill said. “So, very good opportunity to get to know him both as an employer and as a friend.”

Those close to Wiley called him a special person both in and out of the office.

“He was just one of kind. Very, very, very special to not only to these employees here at city hall but also to everyone,” Fields said. “Everyone he come into contact with.”

They also praised his passion for the area in which he served.

“He loved the community that he lived in and he was always trying to improve it,” Caudill said. “It’s those qualities that made him a successful mayor.”

Officials are now left looking towards the future and a new obstacle to overcome.

“This is one void that probably will never be filled,” Fields said. “It’s just something that is so heartbreaking and it’s something that I just don’t think that it’s possible to overcome.”

