Governor Beshear announces more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The governor announced 351 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 465,167.

65 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

180 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 51 in the ICU. 21 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.92%. Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,220.

6,894,917 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,542 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Wednesday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,190,535 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

