Advertisement

Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted truck to vaccination sweepstakes winner

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the latest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes was given her prize from Gov. Jim Justice himself.

Gov. Justice handed over the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to Tracy Brownell, of Frankford.

Brownell was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as big winners in the second prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners.

Prizes of the vaccination sweepstakes include two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
File image
Dozens of new Kentucky laws, including police conduct, school choice, etc. take effect Tuesday
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Police Lights
Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash

Latest News

Starbucks tests out new ordering method
Starbucks testing out selling popular drinks on Facebook, Instagram
Murfreesboro Police searching for scammer
Tenn. woman accused of scamming business after claims of ants in vitamin bottles
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct the hearing to take public comments on...
West Virginia regulators to hold hearing on proposed gas company sale
Dr. Matt Campbell with Knoxville Spine & Sports breaks down the causes of your work from home...
Poor posture and stress leads to rise in pandemic back pain
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case