Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims June 2021 as Pride Month, first in Kentucky history

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation that makes June 2021 Pride Month making this the first in Kentucky’s history.

“As Governor, I’m proud to stand with and support our LGBTQ+ Kentuckians. As we end this month, let us commit to continued progress and support as we build a better Kentucky for all,” said Gov. Beshear.

