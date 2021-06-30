Forbes rankings suggest Kentucky, Indiana are boring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forbes magazine is known for its rankings, among other things, and its latest list won’t make Kentucky or Indiana residents too happy.

Indiana is ranked the 38th-most fun state in America, which is a polite way of saying its the 13th-most boring.

Kentucky fared even worse, checking in as the 42nd-most fun state, or ninth-most boring.

At least we have bourbon.

