FEMA call centers closed Sunday, Monday for Fourth of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - National Processing Service Centers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be closed Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. FEMA says the call centers will reopen Tuesday.

The centers offer information for people affected by a disaster, by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time daily. Designated counties in Kentucky are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren, and Woodford.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.