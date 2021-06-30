Advertisement

FEMA call centers closed Sunday, Monday for Fourth of July

FEMA says the call centers will reopen Tuesday.
FEMA disaster recovery center
(WLBT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - National Processing Service Centers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be closed Sunday and Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. FEMA says the call centers will reopen Tuesday.

The centers offer information for people affected by a disaster, by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time daily. Designated counties in Kentucky are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren, and Woodford.

