Environmentalists file coal mine lawsuit against West Virginia

Coal
Coal(KOTA)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A group of environmentalists says it intends to sue West Virginia over evidence of pollutants running into waterways from a coal mine site. The group claims violations of the Clean Water Act at a coal mine site managed by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection in Clay and Nicholas counties. The Sierra Club, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, and the West Virginia Rivers Coalition are part of the notice of intent to sue. They claim there were 780 violations of permit limits for pH, iron, and aluminum since October 2016. The lawsuit would be the latest legal attempt to improve conditions at former mines across Appalachia.

