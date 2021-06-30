EKU Athletics begins new era in ASUN Conference

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After 73 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Kentucky has officially become a member of the ASUN.

All EKU teams will be immediately eligible for conference awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic bids.

During its last full year of competition (2018-19), the ASUN enjoyed its most successful postseason with 19 postseason wins. In addition, ASUN student-athletes have excelled academically. More than 70 percent of ASUN student-athletes earned a year-long 3.0 GPA each of the past three years.

In addition to EKU, Jacksonville State University and the University of Central Arkansas are also joining the ASUN Conference. These three join Kennesaw State University and the University of North Alabama as scholarship FCS football members of the ASUN.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.