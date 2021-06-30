Crews battling train fire in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A train is on fire in the Pond Run Area of Greenup County near Raceland and Worthington.

Greenup County emergency dispatchers say the train is stopped, but up in flames, and no one has been injured so far.

Dispatchers say the Raceland, Worthington, and Flatwoods Fire Departments are all on scene trying to put the fire out.

