Crews battling train fire in Greenup County

One person injured after a train catches fire in Greenup County, Kentucky.
One person injured after a train catches fire in Greenup County, Kentucky.(Jay Melvin)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A train is on fire in the Pond Run Area of Greenup County near Raceland and Worthington.

Greenup County emergency dispatchers say the train is stopped, but up in flames, and no one has been injured so far.

Dispatchers say the Raceland, Worthington, and Flatwoods Fire Departments are all on scene trying to put the fire out.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

