Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard woman is dead after a single car crash Tuesday in Perry County.
Officials with the Perry County Coroners Office say they were called to respond to a single car crash on Upper Second Creek around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
When officials from the coroner’s office arrived, they pronounced 65-year-old Deborah Jones Davis dead at the scene.
The coroner’s office is still investigating the manner and cause of death.
