Coroners Office: Woman killed in Perry County crash

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard woman is dead after a single car crash Tuesday in Perry County.

Officials with the Perry County Coroners Office say they were called to respond to a single car crash on Upper Second Creek around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

When officials from the coroner’s office arrived, they pronounced 65-year-old Deborah Jones Davis dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office is still investigating the manner and cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.