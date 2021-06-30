Advertisement

‘Confused economic nonsense’: Sen. Rand Paul criticizes Beshear’s back-to-work incentive program

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Rand Paul is taking some of his time away from Washington to tour Kentucky and hear from Kentuckians.

Wednesday morning, he stopped at Country Boy Brewing in Scott County. Senator Rand Paul said it was a breath of fresh air inside the walls of the brewing company.

“There’s a lot of good things and good news and I think we get inundated so much with bad news, that I think it’s good to see and be in front of a business like this that has a lot of good news going on,” said Senator Paul, (R) Kentucky.

Senator Paul is on a tour of Kentucky, talking with businesses and officials about recovery from the pandemic and all the challenges that brings.

“Rising prices at points in the supply change. I’m worried about generalized inflation,” said Sen. Paul. “Some people say it’s a backlog because of COVID, people not working, people not getting back to work, I really don’t think it is because I think people have been back to work for quite a while, more than you think. I think it’s a general rise in prices from printing up money by printing up more money you devalue the money that exists,” Sen. Paul continued. “It’s hard to be the guy saying ‘Hey I’m against free stuff,’ but nothing in life is really free. There are repercussions.”

Senator Paul acknowledged businesses saying they’re having trouble enticing people back to work. He also criticized Governor Beshear’s incentive program and said the best way to get people back to work is just to end the additional unemployment benefits.

“It’s sort of a nonsensical thing to on one hand continue paying people not to work and on the other hand paying people to work. You can simply remove the disincentive to work and that would be an incentive to work,” Sen. Paul said. “Governor Beshear has this confused economic nonsense, basically, that he’s going to continue to pay you not to work and pay you to work at the same time. Two people unemployed with two kids in Kentucky can net over $75,000 a year, maybe even $100,000 a year if you take advantage of all the credits that are available. That’s too much for non-work.”

The senator is set to visit three more counties on his tour Wednesday, with stops in Shelby, Henry, and Oldham counties.

