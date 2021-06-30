Advertisement

Bowling Green airport investigating after pilot drops suspicious fertilizer pellets over crops

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, government officials were contacted by citizens in the Briarwood, Hartland and Bent Tree neighborhoods of Bowling Green in regards to suspicious fertilizer pellets.

During the investigation, officials with the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport and Emergency Management found the pilot who was performing fertilizing crop-dusting operations.

According to management, the product is called Urea 46-0-0, and is not harmful to animals or people, and can be compared to a residential fertilizer that dissolves quickly with dew or rain.

The cause of the spillage is under investigation by the airport.

