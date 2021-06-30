Bike4Alz completes 2,000 miles of cross-country journey, will stop in Bowling Green next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On May 22, a group of WKU Students part of the Fiji fraternity, set out on a cross-country trip to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s. The students bike the whole way from California to Virginia Beach.

“We’ve had great weather the entire time. We’re very fortunate for that,” Justin Geilear said. So far, the boys have traveled 2,000 miles, and as of Tuesday evening, they had made it to Kansas City, Missouri.

Throughout their journey, they host events along the way. “We’ve had some just like benefit nights at restaurants, where we just get a percentage of sales, talk to people and sell merchandise,” Trey Sims said. They also have held events at places like nursing homes where they really get to connect with those who are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

“We see people struggling with the disease, and it really makes us push through the miles and working on down. We’re thinking about these people that are struggling with the disease,” Sims explained.

So far this year Bike4Alz participants have already raised about $40,000 of their $100,000 goal. They will be passing through Bowling Green on July 10, also hosting an event at the SOKY Marketplace from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We’re gonna have live music food trucks, like lawn games cornhole, stuff like that,” Sims said. “Avgood family fun event, we’re gonna have a nice silent auction.”

You can find more information about that event on the Bike4Alz Facebook page. You can also find them on Instagram @bike4Alz.

They are expected to make it to Virginia Beach by July 28.

