All 3 states preparing for intense traffic volumes over Fourth of July weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Millions of drivers will hit the open road this week to get away on the Fourth of July weekend.

Each state in our region is gearing up for intense traffic volumes.

West Virginia is already experiencing a record-breaking number of travelers.

“Last week, we had over 875,000 total transactions for the whole week. We expect that this could be a record-breaking week and weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

To be better prepared, the West Virginia Turnpike has ramped up its staffing.

“We have extra courtesy patrol, particularly Friday through Monday. We are going to have extra flaggers at all of the toll booths to help with the flow and ease some congestion,” Miller said.

For areas prone to traffic delays, it’s about hitting the road at the right time. Planning your route around work zones is helpful, too.

In Kentucky, no major construction projects are going on U.S. 23 or Interstate 64.

“We will still have a lane closure on U.S. 23 at Russell, where we are building a new viaduct. Other than that, all our construction projects will cease for the July 4th holiday,” said Allen Blair, public information officer of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Throughout Ohio, there are currently more than 1,000 work zone projects ongoing so, plan ahead.

“We’re working with our contractors very closely to remove barriers and barricades and open up as many lanes as we can,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary of the Ohio Department of Transportation. “The OHGO app is a great tool to help avoid some of these locations and avoid some of these slowdowns. There are more than 900 traffic cameras on that app, speed alerts if there is a crash or another traffic incident.

Each state has a traffic alert app available to download through Google Play or the Apple app store.

