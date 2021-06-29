Advertisement

Tuesday COVID-19 Update: state positivity rate increases

(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,893.

47 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

176 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 52 in the ICU. 24 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.88%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,217.

6,883,300 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,489 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,189,128 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
“She said there’s smoke coming out of the back of your building”: Fire at business in Laurel County under investigation
Police lights
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County
Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness

Latest News

Tuesday afternoon, Senator Mitch McConnell spoke at a conference about addiction recovery in...
Sen. McConnell gives remarks at conference focused on getting Kentuckians in recovery back to work
School district offering sign-on bonus amid bus driver shortage
Steve Earle and the Dukes will take the stage in Prestonsburg on Thursday, July 15.
Steve Earle and the Dukes to perform in eastern Ky.
AAA predicts 43.6 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July,...
Planning a holiday weekend road trip? Better leave early