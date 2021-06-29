Tuesday COVID-19 Update: state positivity rate increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,893.

47 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

176 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 52 in the ICU. 24 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.88%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,217.

6,883,300 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,489 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. As of Tuesday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,189,128 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

