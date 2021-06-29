TBI: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TBI Officials say 7-month-old Braylen Clark has been located and is safe. The suspect Barry Medlock is still at large.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Braylen Hunter Clark on behalf of the Memphis Police Department Monday night.

Memphis Police said Medlock is wanted on a Second Degree Murder charge that may be connected to the death of the missing child’s mother.

In a tweet, authorities said on June 27, the child’s mother was shot, then dropped off at Region One Health where she died. Police then issued an arrest for Medlock.

If you know the whereabouts of Barry Medlock or Braylen Clark or you have seen them, call the police immediately.

Authorities said the baby, Braylen, was last seen Sunday afternoon. He was last seen in a blue onesie. He is 27 inches long and weighs 18 pounds. Medlock is 6′1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.

