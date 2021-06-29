Advertisement

Suspect arrested on abduction charge after Buchanan Co. authorities find man with gunshot wound to head

(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Buchanan County man was arrested and charged with abduction by force after an investigation into a shooting began Monday morning.

According to a release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Spruce Pine area of Pilgrim’s Knob just before 7 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Deputies reportedly found Tony Dean Cole, 59, of Pilgrim’s Knob, with a gunshot wound to the head. Cole was transported by helicopter to the Pikeville Medical Center.

“During the course of investigation, evidence was obtained that lead law enforcement to secure a warrant for abduction by force on 44-year-old James Patrick Cantrell of Pilgrims Knob,” the release states.

BCSO reports the victim of the alleged abduction was a woman that was at the home in Spruce Pine when the shooting occurred.

Following a search, authorities reportedly found Cantrell in a hotel in Tazewell County. He was taken into custody without incident by the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, according to the release.

Cantrell is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail as of Tuesday morning.

More charges against Cantrell are pending as the investigation continues, BCSO reports.

The release states Cole was transferred a Lexington, Kentucky area hospital and is listed in critical condition Tuesday morning.

BCSO reports they were assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
“She said there’s smoke coming out of the back of your building”: Fire at business in Laurel County under investigation
Police lights
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County
Update: All lanes of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
(Photo: KSP)
KSP: Help needed in locating missing teenager

Latest News

Find Summer Wells car decal Frost created
Hawkins Co. woman creates stickers to find Summer Wells
UK entomologist says weather could be playing role in increased tick population
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
As of Tuesday morning, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Lexington is around 6 a day....
Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports decreasing cases, gives credit to city’s vaccine efforts