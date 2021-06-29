Steve Earle and the Dukes to perform in eastern Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – Steve Earle and the Dukes will take the stage in Prestonsburg on Thursday, July 15.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter and his band will appear at the Lucy & Willard Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC). It will be their first appearance at the MAC in its 25-year existence, according to a release.

Influenced by songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, Earle’s songs have been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harrris, and the Pretenders.

His 2020 album “Ghosts of West Virginia” was named one of “The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far” by Rolling Stone magazine. Earle is an inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and may be purchased by tapping here, by calling 888-MAC-ARTS, or by stopping by the outside windows at the MAC Box Office.

