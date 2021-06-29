Somerset man charged with arson after setting fire to mobile home

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing serious charges after police say he set a home on fire and put first responders at serious risk.

In late May, deputies and emergency crews were dispatched to a fire call on Old Salts Road in Somerset.

When they got there and entered the home, they found the suspect in the case, Ryan C. Daulton, 32, had allegedly hung gallon jugs of gas throughout the mobile home with others sitting on the floor. We’re told a gas cylinder with a torch head and propane tanks were also found.

Police say first responders entered the burning home not knowing what was inside and could have been seriously hurt or even killed. Thankfully, that did not happen.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home, which belongs to someone else, was severely damaged.

Daulton is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.