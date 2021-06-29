Advertisement

Somerset man charged with arson after setting fire to mobile home

Police arrest a Somerset man who set fire to the mobile home he was staying in.
Police arrest a Somerset man who set fire to the mobile home he was staying in.(Pulaski County Sherriff's office Facebook)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing serious charges after police say he set a home on fire and put first responders at serious risk.

In late May, deputies and emergency crews were dispatched to a fire call on Old Salts Road in Somerset.

When they got there and entered the home, they found the suspect in the case, Ryan C. Daulton, 32, had allegedly hung gallon jugs of gas throughout the mobile home with others sitting on the floor. We’re told a gas cylinder with a torch head and propane tanks were also found.

Police say first responders entered the burning home not knowing what was inside and could have been seriously hurt or even killed. Thankfully, that did not happen.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home, which belongs to someone else, was severely damaged.

Daulton is charged with arson, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

