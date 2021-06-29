School district offering sign-on bonus amid bus driver shortage

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - To attract more bus drivers to the district one school system is increasing starting pay for drivers and has added a sign-on bonus.

The Boyd County Public School District says it is experiencing a critical bus driver shortage.

At this time, the district has fifteen open positions that it is struggling to fill resulting in the loss of two bus routes.

These bus routes must then be added to other routes, increasing drive times and the number of minutes students must spend on their bus.

The district says the shortage was being felt before the COVID pandemic, but has since gotten worse.

Even as potential drivers become vaccinated, the district has not seen any noticeable increase in applicants.

In order to encourage drivers to apply, Boyd County Public Schools has increased starting pay to $16 an hour and added a $500 sign-on bonus. For new employees that bonus would come following CDL training and a contract is signed.

In addition to these new benefits, drivers will be able to also enjoy current Boyd County School District employee benefits. According to the district, those benefits include full health insurance for themselves and their family at reasonable rates, $20,000 in life insurance at no charge and free admission to all regular season Boyd County Athletic events.

For more information click here or call 606-928-4141.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.