Rescue crews save hiker on one of Red River Gorge’s most difficult trails

Crews work to rescue a collapsed hiker on one of Red River Gorge's most difficult trails.(Powell County Search and Rescue)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews with the Powell County Search and Rescue saved a hiker Monday on what crews consider one of the most difficult trails in the Red River Gorge.

The rescue crews said they responded to a call of a collapsed hiker on the Ravens Rock Overlook Trail.

This is considered one of the most difficult trails in the gorge.

Crews said the hiker was suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. We’re told the person also had a history of other medical issues.

Immediately after finding the hiker, crews set up a rope system needed to get the person out safely.

Crews said it took nearly three hours to remove the hiker from the trail.

Once out of the trail, Red STAR Wilderness EMS provided additional medical treatment.

The hiker was taken to the hospital where rescue crews said they are expected to make a full recovery.

