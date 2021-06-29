Report: FBI interviews pardoned man’s ex-girlfriend
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from ex-girlfriend of a man who got a controversial pardon.
Patrick Baker was arrested on federal charges connected to the death of Donald Mills. He was previously convicted at the state level. Former Governor Matt Bevin gave him a pardon.
Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the FBI interviewed Baker’s ex-girlfriend about the pardon.
She believed his family held a political fundraiser for Bevin in exchange for the pardon. Bevin has denied similar accusations in the past.
Baker maintains he is innocent.
