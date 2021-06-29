Advertisement

Report: FBI interviews pardoned man’s ex-girlfriend

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin. The federal charges he is now facing are in connection with the same crime.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from ex-girlfriend of a man who got a controversial pardon.

Patrick Baker was arrested on federal charges connected to the death of Donald Mills. He was previously convicted at the state level. Former Governor Matt Bevin gave him a pardon.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the FBI interviewed Baker’s ex-girlfriend about the pardon.

She believed his family held a political fundraiser for Bevin in exchange for the pardon. Bevin has denied similar accusations in the past.

Baker maintains he is innocent.

