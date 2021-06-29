Advertisement

Repairs underway for gas station sinkhole

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - For those who travel past the Kroger gas station in Russell, their attention is pulled to a massive sinkhole near the pumps.

“It’s big,” Hallie Everman said.

“It must’ve just collapsed from all the pressure from the rain,” Hallie’s grandson Xander Everman said.

Workers believe rain played a factor in the incident. However, the main cause stems from a culvert that collapsed about two weeks ago.

“Hopefully it doesn’t get into the road,” Rick Russell said.

Crews say the nearby road and fuel tanks are obstacles while working, which heightens the need for extreme caution.

However, crews cannot begin to fill up the hole until they get a new pipe.

They’ve been digging out dirt in the meantime, so they’re ready to install the pipe when it arrives.

Overall, they’re estimating about a month until construction is complete, unless rain causes any delays.

This construction period forces drivers like Everman and Russell to find a new place to fill up for the time being.

“That’s a long time, because this is one of the places that we do get gas regularly, so it’s like ahh we have to find out some place to get gasoline now,” Everman said.

“I had to go to the Ashland one yesterday,” Russell said.

Drivers say it’s been all about adjusting to a new drive while remaining cautious on the road.

