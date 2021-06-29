Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Courtright remains free on personal recognizance bond.

The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.