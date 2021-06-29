Advertisement

Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account, along with a photo from a surveillance camera inside the capitol which it says shows Courtright carrying a sign that says 'members only.'(United States District Court)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Courtright remains free on personal recognizance bond.

The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
“She said there’s smoke coming out of the back of your building”: Fire at business in Laurel County under investigation
Police lights
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County
Update: All lanes of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
(Photo: KSP)
KSP: Help needed in locating missing teenager

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Photo Courtesy: Larkey HVAC Facebook Page
London business damaged by fire up and running in temporary location
Governor Jim Justice presents Save the Music Foundation Grants to eight West Virginia schools.
West Virginia Governor presents grants to eight schools
Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness