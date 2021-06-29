Man charged following stabbing incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after police say a knife was pulled during a fight in the parking garage at the Charleston Town Center.

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

Austin Gould, 22, is facing a malicious wounding charge.

Charleston Police say Gould pulled out a pocket knife and cut the victim on the top of the head.

Police say Gould then ran away. He was was found at a fast food restaurant on Virginia Street.

The victim was treated at the scene.

