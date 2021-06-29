Advertisement

Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness

(City of Whitesburg Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - People across the region are remembering a long-time city leader.

Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft died Tuesday morning at UK Hospital in Lexington following a long illness.

He was 76 years old.

Back in January, he shared his diagnosis of bladder cancer on social media. At the time, Craft said and his doctors were “very optimistic” about his prognosis. He was still recovering from those treatments when additional medical issues came up.

The mayor, often known as James Wiley, was in his 4th term in that position. He was also a well-known attorney and served as the county’s chief prosecutor for two terms in the past.

He leaves behind his wife, Tiffany, and three children: Letcher Circuit Judge Jimmy Craft of Whitesburg, Rebecca Craft Webster of London, and Sammi Craft of Whitesburg.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
“She said there’s smoke coming out of the back of your building”: Fire at business in Laurel County under investigation
Police lights
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County
Update: All lanes of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
(Photo: KSP)
KSP: Help needed in locating missing teenager

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Larkey HVAC Facebook Page
London business damaged by fire up and running in temporary location
Police arrest a Somerset man who set fire to the mobile home he was staying in.
Somerset man charged with arson after setting fire to mobile home
Crews work to rescue a collapsed hiker on one of Red River Gorge's most difficult trails.
Rescue crews save hiker on one of Red River Gorge’s most difficult trails
WYMT Hot Weather
Hot day ahead, take all heat precautions