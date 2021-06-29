London business damaged by fire up and running in temporary location

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Determined not to let a fire stop them from serving customers, one Laurel County business is getting creative.

Officials with Larkey HVAC posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning they are still responding to service calls from a temporary location.

The London business caught fire on Monday.

Officials with Larkey HVAC say that most of the fire happened in the sheet metal shop, which caused damage to machinery stored in the building. The damage also will require the entire roof to be taken off and repaired.

We’re told the damage will require the staff to move from the main building into a temporary office space next door. The staff expects to be there for the next couple of months.

Larkey HVAC is still operating at usual hours and staff are still available to work.

