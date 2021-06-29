Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawmakers in Frankfort will consider making Kentucky a second amendment sanctuary state as soon as next year.

The Bill request comes in the wake of possible restrictions on firearms from the federal government.

Rep. Josh Bray (R-Mt. Vernon) says he is very concerned about a movement from the federal government. Specifically President Joe Biden.

Rep. Bray says there is talk about federal restrictions on the use of guns, which he believes goes against the constitution, and that Kentucky needs to act.

That is why he has filed Bill Request 171, which would bar state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal restrictions on the constitutional right to bear arms. If passed, Rep. Bray says it would send a clear message that Kentucky is a second amendment sanctuary and that the second amendment will be defended.

“The right of the people to bear arms,” Rep. Bray said, “We really believe that. It has played such a huge role in our history.”

House minority floor leader Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville) is not so sure.

“I think there are a lot of unanswered questions in there,” said Rep. Jenkins, “Could be a lot of unintended consequences as we look to pre-emptively ban laws that aren’t even on the books yet.”

Rep. Bray says this is part of a statewide movement, with numerous cities and fiscal courts passing similar ordinances in their won communities.

The language of the bill says that if it becomes law, everything will be enforced retroactive to January 1, 2021.

