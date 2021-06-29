Kentucky State Fair announces lowest ticket prices since 1998

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair Board on Tuesday announced the fair’s lowest ticket prices in more than two decades.

Starting Friday through Aug. 5, general admission tickets will cost only $8 and also will include free parking. You can buy them online or at Kroger stores.

After that date, at-the-gate prices of $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle take effect. The Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 19-29.

Also, from Friday through Aug. 18, you can buy a one-day unlimited ride wristband for $25, also online or at Kroger stores.

Further ticket information can be found here.

https://kystatefair.org/tickets/

In addition to the tens of thousands of patrons officials are expecting, the fair will welcome more than 11,000 animals, 500 vendors and 45 bands.

Kentucky Venues spokesman David Beck said his team will be following all COVID regulations and is prepared for large crowds.

“We have the same challenges as everybody,” he said. “We will bring on several hundred additional (staff). We’re gearing up to bring the people in. We will have sufficient staff to deal with the traffic situation and we have a lot more parking spaces.”

Military Day is scheduled for Aug. 22 and Senior Day is set for Aug. 24.

Fair visitors 18 or younger will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian after 6 p.m.

