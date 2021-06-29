Advertisement

Kentucky ranked the most improved team in college basketball

FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with...
FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the South Regional final game against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Memphis, Tenn. Referee John Higgins of Omaha has contacted law enforcement to report he’s received death threats after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in the NCAA South Regional final. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Higgins reported threats on his home phone, which has an unlisted number, and on the office phone for his roofing company. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WYMT) - David Cobb of CBS Sports ranked Kentucky as the most improved team in college basketball heading into next season.

“After a 9-16 season, the Wildcats are here by default because there is no fathomable way they will fail to improve. A dramatic roster overhaul merely ensures Kentucky’s rebound from a historically bad campaign will be largely attributable to new faces,” Cobb wrote. “Top-40 prospects TyTy Washington, Daimion Collins, and Bryce Hopkins comprise the incoming freshman class, while four top-60 transfers will provide proven veteran production. In particular, four-year Davidson star Kellan Grady and ex-West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe figure to be immediate starters capable of raising last season’s surprisingly low floor.”

Calipari also added Iowa transfer and 47 percent career 3-point shooter CJ Fredrick, Georgia transfer, SEC assists leader, and All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler and also revamped his coaching staff, adding Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman.

Kentucky is still awaiting a final decision from guard Davion Mintz, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on May 3 while leaving open the option to return. Mintz has until July 7 in order to withdraw from the draft and maintain his eligibility.

