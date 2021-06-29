Kentucky ranked the most improved team in college basketball

(WYMT) - David Cobb of CBS Sports ranked Kentucky as the most improved team in college basketball heading into next season.

“After a 9-16 season, the Wildcats are here by default because there is no fathomable way they will fail to improve. A dramatic roster overhaul merely ensures Kentucky’s rebound from a historically bad campaign will be largely attributable to new faces,” Cobb wrote. “Top-40 prospects TyTy Washington, Daimion Collins, and Bryce Hopkins comprise the incoming freshman class, while four top-60 transfers will provide proven veteran production. In particular, four-year Davidson star Kellan Grady and ex-West Virginia big man Oscar Tshiebwe figure to be immediate starters capable of raising last season’s surprisingly low floor.”

Calipari also added Iowa transfer and 47 percent career 3-point shooter CJ Fredrick, Georgia transfer, SEC assists leader, and All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler and also revamped his coaching staff, adding Illinois assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman.

Kentucky is still awaiting a final decision from guard Davion Mintz, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on May 3 while leaving open the option to return. Mintz has until July 7 in order to withdraw from the draft and maintain his eligibility.

