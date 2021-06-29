Advertisement

Kentucky power seeks approval for power grid improvements in Floyd and Knott Counties

(Omaha Public Power District)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power representatives are seeking approval for the Garrett Area Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

This project will allow for crews to take down approximately 25 miles of old power lines that have been causing reoccurring power outages in the area.

Kentucky Power representatives plan to to seek project approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC).

If the Kentucky PSC approves the project, Kentucky Power representatives expect construction to begin summer 2023 and conclude at the end of 2024. More information about the project can be found here.

