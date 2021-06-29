Hot day ahead, take all heat precautions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mercury is going to climb and quickly today. Make sure you have a way to stay cool, especially this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

It is going to be a scorcher out there later today. It won’t be cold this morning with lows hovering around the 70-degree mark. The only thing saving us from a 100 degree or better heat index is the fact that the relative humidity will range between 50% and 70% instead of the usual 100% we typically see this time of the year. Dewpoints will still be close to 70 and the actual air temperature will top out in the low to maybe even mid-90s, so you need to take ALL heat precautions.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Mostly sunny skies will help our temps climb fast this morning. We’ll add in a few more clouds this afternoon. As for rain, I think we stay mostly dry today with some stray showers or storms possible. We are also watching the remnants of short-lived Tropical Storm Danny to see if they make it to us. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

Look for another warm day on Wednesday as the cold front approaches the region. I think we stay dry until later in the day, maybe even into the early evening hours, but the rain chances will pick up. Highs will top out in the upper 80s early in the day before clouds start to move in and take over by Wednesday night.

Showers and storms will be around off and on all day Thursday as the front rumbles through. Highs will try to get to 80, but they may not make it for most. Rain chances will continue early Friday, and even though there is still some model disagreement, I think they start to clear out by midday. We’ll see how that plays out. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 70s by Friday and stay that way through the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Speaking of which, models are still trying to show some stray rain chances both Saturday and Sunday, but I think we’ll be mainly dry ... and comfortable ... for any 4th festivities.

