Advertisement

Hawkins Co. woman creates stickers to find Summer Wells

A Hawkins County woman has spread the word of Summer Wells disappearance by creating car decals.
Find Summer Wells car decal Frost created
Find Summer Wells car decal Frost created(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hawkins County woman has spread the word of Summer Wells disappearance by creating car decals with her own money. Destiny Frost’s goal is that someone, somewhere steps forward to say something about what’s happened to the missing five year old Rogersville girl.

“I’ve been instantly so invested into this case, hoping, and praying this little girl is just found safe,” said Frost.

Frost made stickers as a hobby at first, but has since turned it into a passion project.

“I’m really, truly dedicated on getting this stickers out cause I truly just want this word across everywhere,” explained Frost.

Within a day of sharing her idea on social media, she already had people interested from Tennessee and other states.

She is making 50 decals in 48 hours all for free. “It’s tiring but I’m willing to do it for Summer,” she said.

If you’re interested in getting a decal for your car you can message Frost through her Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
“She said there’s smoke coming out of the back of your building”: Fire at business in Laurel County under investigation
Police lights
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County
Update: All lanes of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
(Photo: KSP)
KSP: Help needed in locating missing teenager

Latest News

UK entomologist says weather could be playing role in increased tick population
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers introducing bill to make Kentucky a second amendment “sanctuary state”
Suspect arrested on abduction charge after Buchanan Co. authorities find man with gunshot wound to head
As of Tuesday morning, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Lexington is around 6 a day....
Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports decreasing cases, gives credit to city’s vaccine efforts