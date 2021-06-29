Fourth of July travel in full swing

Advertisement

By Kimberly Keagy
Jun. 29, 2021
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to AAA, they’re expecting nearly 48 million people to travel at least 50 miles away from their homes over the Fourth of July weekend. An overwhelming majority will travel to their destination by driving.

It’s the reason some, like Lloyd and Kathleen Sterner, hit the road earlier this year.

Every year the Sterners pass through our region on their way to a family reunion.

“The traffic is horrendous. We’re taking this road to avoid traveling I-80 because it’s better. We’re coming from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania,” the Sterners said.

Despite gas prices hovering above $3 per gallon, AAA believes it won’t slow down traffic.

“The numbers we’re seeing in travel this year is a clear indicator that travel is back this year,” Garrity said. “Many people are going to catch up with their friends, family, or anyone who had to put off visiting last summer.”

That was the case for the Steeles.

“We had a mini family reunion in West Virginia. It was a great time with family,” said Linda Steele.

Jim Garrity, an East Central AAA spokesperson, recommends avoiding areas prone to traffic delays during rush hours.

