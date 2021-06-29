Five Wildcats Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors from Pro Football Focus

(WYMT) - Pro Football Focus released its preseason All-SEC football team and five Kentucky Wildcats made the cut. Darian Kinnard, who received first-team All-American honors from PFF, was the only first-team all-conference selection.

There were four players named to PFF’s All-SEC second team: running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, offensive guard Luke Fortner and safety Yusuf Corker.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.