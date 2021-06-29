GREENUP, Ky (WSAZ) - The deadline to apply for financial relief through FEMA is quickly approaching for Kentuckians.

“It’s a big deal for the homeowners who have to replace damaged property, so this will give them an opportunity to try to recoup some of that money,” said Public Safety Director Buford Hurley II.

Hurley says the number of people who have applied is low, which is why he is hoping people will come to the FEMA Registration Center from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. July 2-4 in the Fiscal Court Room in the Greenup County Courthouse.

“We need those people who have had damage to come in to apply because individual assistance is so scarce anymore when you get that from FEMA like I said 11 years for us. We need those people to come in and apply,” said Hurley.

The deadline is July 8, and to qualify for assistance your home or property had to be affected by the recent flooding. Grant amounts are awarded on a case-by-case basis.

Though the flooding was months ago, many like Rusty Cremeans, who lives in AquaLoop are still cleaning up.

“It took out my furnace, my ceiling down here in this low area. They made it a lower ceiling on account of the duct work, and all the sheet rock was laying on the floor when I came in. When the water finally went back down,” Cremeans said. “Just cleaning up the mud is the worst part.”

He has insurance on his house, which he did receive some money for, but not for his other trailers and garages in the area where he lost all his power tools and generator.

He has tried to apply for assistance, but it has not worked.

“We went through the system four or five times and checked the answers and the names and the address but it would not, it said there was an invalid answer.”

Cremeans was not aware of the FEMA Registration Center coming to Greenup County, and when WSAZ told him about it, he was eager to stop by.

“I’d love to go down there and try to see if I could get some help on some of it,” he said.

FEMA officials will be at the courthouse to help people apply, scan documents to their case files and see if they qualify for insurance.

FEMA officials are asking anyone who needs help to come receive in-person assistance and reminds people this is tax free grant money.

To apply for either a loan or grant through FEMA, you must register at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app, or call 800- 621-3362.

That is the only step to apply for a grant through FEMA. If you’re looking to get a loan, you must register through the methods mentioned above, then you can apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

They ask you to have certain information ready for when you apply -- such as your Social Security number, address, and description of the damage.

The FEMA help line will be closed July 4-5 for the holiday.

