Dr. Rand Paul Honors Rustic Roots on Second of Pikeville, Kentucky, as Senate Small Business of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s own Rustic Roots has earned an award with national recognition.

Pikeville’s Rustic Roots on Second was recognized this week as Kentucky’s Senate Small Business of the Week.

Senator Rand Paul recognizes an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit each week and awards one Senate Small Business of the Week award to a deserving business.

Rustic Roots on Second was established by owner Maura Minx in 2015. This business is intended to be a place where local art can be on showcased and sold. She established Rustic Roots on Second, providing a retail outlet for Kentuckian and Appalachian artisans. Rustic Roots on Second is a leader in downtown Pikesville’s business community with Minx’s mother, Brenda, as the store manager and “face” of the company

Rustic Roots on Second is a member of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and is involved with Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Kentucky, which fosters entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

“Rustic Roots on Second is an outstanding example of the critical role small businesses play in uplifting and advocating for their communities,” Sen. Paul said. “Congratulations to Maura, Brenda and the entire team at Rustic Roots on Second. I wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky.”

