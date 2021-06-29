Corey Crawford, son of former WYMT anchor Jay Crawford, finishes Olympic trials

(WYMT) - Corey, son of former WYMT anchor Jay Crawford, has spent the last several years working toward his goal of going to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for 2020.

Crawford competed Sunday night, coming in 8th place and jumping 7.90-meters. However, only the top three will be going to Tokyo.

Our champion!!! Proud of you son! From retirement to the Olympic trials finals!!!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdWChWJ8mB — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) June 28, 2021

During the qualifying trials on Friday, Corey took fifth place with a jump measuring 8.03 meters, securing him a spot at Sunday’s official Olympic trials.

I’ve watched him compete in every sport since he was 4 yrs old. His effort, unmatched. Desire, immeasurable. Talent rich, bigger heart. Roadblocks, countless. Dream, within grasp. Go hit a bomb son. ⁦@crawfordbounce⁩ #longjump #usatf #olympictrials pic.twitter.com/fWAccEEuiM — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) June 27, 2021

The top three long jumpers, JuVaughn Harrison, Marquis Dendy and Steffin McCarter will be part of Team USA.

