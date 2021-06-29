Corey Crawford, son of former WYMT anchor Jay Crawford, finishes Olympic trials
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - Corey, son of former WYMT anchor Jay Crawford, has spent the last several years working toward his goal of going to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for 2020.
Crawford competed Sunday night, coming in 8th place and jumping 7.90-meters. However, only the top three will be going to Tokyo.
During the qualifying trials on Friday, Corey took fifth place with a jump measuring 8.03 meters, securing him a spot at Sunday’s official Olympic trials.
The top three long jumpers, JuVaughn Harrison, Marquis Dendy and Steffin McCarter will be part of Team USA.
