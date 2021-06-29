‘Be the hands and feet’: Pike County churches spread service with LoveLoud

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the pandemic silenced the community outreach project last year, LoveLoud just turned up the volume for a week of service.

The annual event brings churches in Pike County together, often inviting participants from out of state to join, for a week full of construction, outreach, and community service work.

“We’re all part of the same team, we’re all worshiping the same God, and we’re all meant to do the same thing here on earth. And that’s to show the love of Christ to our community,” said Jordan Johnson from Grace Baptist. “So, we even have partnered with other teams, from other states, that come into this community- that they have no idea about- and work with people that they have never met before in their lives.”

From home repairs to free car wash events, the week is packed with chances for the churches to take their mission into the community.

“We’re paired up with different churches right now so we get to know each other better and we also get to go into the community and share,” said Kaitlyn Bishop from Meta Baptist.

The event, part of the outreach of the Pike Association of Southern Baptist, spreads the crews out across the county to provide services to people in need and offer resources and fellowship to people they encounter.

“The opportunity that we have to showcase the love of God and the love of Christ and be the hands and feet,” said Johnson.

This week, Thelma Sword received some help around her Island Creek home as crews painted one of her buildings and built a ramp to help her access her side door.

“They go and buy the stuff and they don’t have to. They don’t know me,” said Sword. “I’m just so thankful to be a Christian and to live here and have all these people helping me. Because, otherwise, I couldn’t stay here. Thank God for it all.”

She said the outreach has been more than helpful for her over the years as churches step in to help. And, according to the members involved, that’s why they do what they do.

“It’s not just a weeklong event that we love on our community, but it continues on for the rest of the year and we hope to inspire others to do the same as well,” Johnson said.

The members involved in the projects say it is a week full of blessings for everyone involved. And every helping hand holds a special message.

“We’re out here washing cars for free because we want to share that salvation is free and the love of God is free,” Bishop said. “And we want to share that in the community.”

Outreach projects will continue through the end of the week and the groups meet up at Grace Baptist Church each night for a worship rally. You can stay up-to-date on the LoveLoud project here.

